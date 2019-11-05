The governing bodies of four cities in Bartow County could look different after voters get through with them in today's election.
Challengers are seeking to wrest away the seats of the mayors of Cartersville and White, and from incumbent city council members in Euharlee and White.
Cartersville and Emerson voters also will decide if they want to allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages 90 minutes earlier on Sundays.
Voters in the four cities will make their selections today on the state's new Dominion Voting Systems machines.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is testing the machines in today's election in Bartow and five other counties before using them statewide in Georgia’s Presidential Preference Primary in March 2020.
The machines allow voters to make their choices on a touch screen tablet, review them on the screen, print a paper ballot for a final review and place it into an optical scanner to cast their votes.
The paper ballots are used for verifying and auditing results, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
Contested races and ballot questions in each city in today's election include:
CARTERSVILLE: Incumbent Mayor Matt Santini is facing challengers Nicole Pavey Butler and Barbara Jackson.
In addition, Cartersville voters will choose whether to opt in to the Georgia “Brunch Bill,” which allows restaurants in the city to begin alcoholic beverage sales on Sundays at 11 a.m. rather than the current 12:30 p.m.
Cartersville voters will cast their ballots at either the Chamber of Commerce at 122 W. Main St., or Cartersville Civic Center at 435 W. Main St.
Registered voters can visit https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do or call 770-387-5098 to find their voting locations.
EUHARLEE: Tim Abbott, incumbent Councilman David Duncan and Michael Troxell are seeking two Euharlee City Council seats on the ballot this year.
The voting location for city residents is Euharlee City Hall at 30 Burges Road.
EMERSON: Emerson will vote on the Georgia “Brunch Bill,” which allows restaurants in the city to begin alcohol sales on Sundays at 11 a.m. rather than the current 12:30 p.m.
Voters within the city can cast their ballots at Emerson City Hall at 700 Hwy. 293.
WHITE: Incumbent Mayor Kim Dupree Billue is facing a challenge from former city police chief David King.
Incumbent council members Charles Buttrum and Ryan Evans and challenger Norman Gary Crisp are vying to fill two city council seats up for election this year.
Voters will cast their ballots at White United Methodist Church at 3411 Hwy. 411 NE in White.
The county government is conducting the elections under contracts with the four cities, said assistant election supervisor Cheryl Billard of Bartow County Elections and Voter Registration.
For more information, call 770-387-5098 or visit https://www.bartowga.org/index.php and go to Elections under the Departments tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.