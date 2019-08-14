A veteran sheriff’s deputy was fired and he and his fiance are facing assault charges after an alleged confrontation with a person complaining about noise at their apartment Saturday night, Aug. 10.
Former deputy Brison Strickland, 28, and fiance Kristen Smith, 25, both were charged at the Bartow County Jail Tuesday, Aug. 13, with Simple Assault.
Strickland also was charged with Maintaining a Disorderly House, while Smith also was charged with Disorderly Conduct following the confrontation at a Cartersville apartment complex.
Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap said in a news release a woman contacted then-deputy Strickland and Smith at the door of their residence about a complaint of being loud and disorderly after midnight.
The woman recorded the contact on her cellphone “capturing audio and video evidence of the exchange,” a news release stated.
During the incident, Strickland and Smith were “verbally abusive,” used “explicit language in threatening manners,” and made “several claims to be police officers,” the release stated.
The woman then filed a report with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office about the incident and Millsap said his office was notified about it Monday, Aug. 12. Strickland was immediately suspended pending further investigation, the release said.
The sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division and Internal Affairs Office investigated the incident and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office terminated Strickland on Tuesday, Aug. 13, the release stated.
Strickland worked for the sheriff’s office from February 2010 until July 2015 before returning to work there in April 2017, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.