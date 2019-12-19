The two Republican congressmen representing northwest Georgia charged the process which led to a vote charging President Donald Trump with two crimes while in office was unfair and only served to further divide the nation.
District 11 U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, and District 14 U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, voted Wednesday, Dec. 18, against approving the articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress.
Loudermilk, whose district includes all of Bartow County, compared the charges and the House’s months of hearings on them to the Biblical accounts of how his accusers treated Jesus before he was put to death.
Under the hashtag “#shamimpeachment,” Loudermilk wrote on Twitter that even when “Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers.
“During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”
Loudermilk also said on Twitter that Democratic lawmakers were frustrated about Trump’s election, the prevalence of his supporters’ “Make America Great Again” hats, and that Republican policies have built the country’s strongest economy.
“Your reliance on this sham impeachment process will not be forgotten,” Loudermilk wrote to Democratic House members.
Graves, whose district includes Paulding County, said in a statement that “politicians in Washington have been working to overturn the will of voters” since Trump’s 2016 election.
“This partisan process has only pushed Congress, and our country, further down a path of division. I am disappointed in this unnecessary outcome. Our country and our president deserve better.
“We were elected to work together, not to tear each other down,” he said..
“After this disappointing display of extreme partisanship, I am hopeful that we can move forward from this and focus on issues that affect the everyday lives of Americans.”
Largely along party lines, the House voted 230-197 to charge Trump with abuse of power and 229-198 to charge him with obstruction of Congress Dec. 18.
The impeachment process was set to move on to the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate which will conduct a trial on the charges beginning in January.
