Voters in four cities can make their choices through Friday, Nov. 1, at four locations during the advance voting period before Election Day Nov. 5 in Bartow County.
Advance voting in each city’s election is scheduled for weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cartersville Civic Center at 435 W. Main St.; and Emerson City Hall at 700 Hwy. 293.
Times will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the county elections office at 300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville; and Euharlee City Hall at 30 Burge's Mill Road.
The city of White chose not to have an advance voting location other than the elections office all three weeks, said Elections Supervisor Joseph Kirk.
No voting will be done Nov. 2 to 4 before the final day of voting on Election Day Nov. 5 in voters’ assigned precinct locations within each city.
Voters' Election Day voting precincts can be located by calling 770-387-5098 or visiting https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
Sample ballots can be viewed at https://www.bartowga.org/departments/elections/sample_ballots.php.
Contested races and ballot questions in each city in this year's election include:
CARTERSVILLE: Incumbent Mayor Matt Santini is facing challengers Nicole Pavey Butler and Barbara Jackson.
In addition, Cartersville will vote on the Georgia “Brunch Bill,” which allows restaurants in the city to begin alcohol sales on Sundays at 11 a.m. rather than the current 12:30 p.m.
EUHARLEE: Tim Abbott, incumbent Councilman David Duncan and Michael Troxell are seeking two Euharlee City Council seats on the ballot this year.
EMERSON: Emerson will vote on the Georgia “Brunch Bill,” which allows restaurants in the city to begin alcohol sales on Sundays at 11 a.m. rather than the current 12:30 p.m.
WHITE: Incumbent Mayor Kim Dupree Billue will face a challenge from former city police chief David King. Incumbent council members Charles Buttrum and Ryan Evans and challenger Norman Gary Crisp qualified for two city council seats up for election this year.
The county has a contract with each city to conduct their elections, said assistant election supervisor Cheryl Billard of Bartow County Elections and Voter Registration.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office also is testing the new Dominion Voting Systems machines in the election in Bartow and five other counties this year before using them statewide in Georgia’s Presidential Preference Primary in March 2020.
The machines allow voters to make their choices on a touch screen tablet, review them on the screen, print a paper ballot for a final review and place it into an optical scanner to cast their votes.
The paper ballots are used for verifying and auditing results, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
