Regular-unleaded gas prices in Bartow and Paulding increased from the previous week but were still below the national average heading into the New Year’s holiday.
Prices increased 4 cents in Paulding and 6 cents in Bartow since Dec. 23, according to a survey by AAA-The Auto Club Group.
Paulding gas stations averaged $2.41 per gallon of regular-unleaded and Bartow averaged $2.43 today — both of which hovered around the statewide average of $2.42.
"AAA forecasts that 104 million Americans will travel by car — the most on record — for a year-end holiday,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA–The Auto Club Group.
“The substantial number of motorists has caused some state averages to increase heading into the holiday week, but these jumps aren’t big and won’t last long or linger past the holiday season.”
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.35, and Rome at $2.36, and Augusta-Aiken at $2.38.
Most expensive Georgia metro markets were Savannah ($2.48), Brunswick ($2.47), Atlanta ($2.43), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.43).
Monday's state average of $2.42 is 4 cents more than a week ago, 3 cents less than last month, and 33 cents more than this time in 2018.
It now costs $36.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That is $6.30 less than what motorists paid in May 2018 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.84 per gallon.
Today’s national average for regular-unleaded is $2.57, which is 3 cents more than last week, and 1 cent less than a month ago.
While the national gas price average increased marginally, it is noticeably less expensive as compared to last year’s holidays – by nearly 21 cents.
The Georgia averages for other grades of gas were $2.73 for mid-grade, $3.03 for premium, and $2.93 for diesel.
Catoosa-Dade-Walker had the lowest average prices for the three grades other than regular-unleaded, while Brunswick had the highest, according to the survey.
