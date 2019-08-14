Republicans or those who support the party's goals are invited to the annual Paulding County Republican Party cookout at White Oak Park in Dallas Sept. 28, officials said.
Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer has confirmed he will attend while other area Republican elected officials have been invited, an organizer said.
"Bring the family for lunch and get fired up for 2020 with state, local, and county officials, (Paulding County Republican Party) members, and the Paulding community," party officials said in an email.
Shafer is a former eight-term state senator who narrowly lost the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor to Geoff Duncan in 2018. He was elected state party chairman in May.
Hamburger and hotdog plates will be served for $10 each from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sponsorships are available with the $100 level including two meal tickets, space at the event, and name listed as a sponsor; and a $250 sponsor entitled to two meal tickets, space at the event, name listed as a sponsor, and a banner or sign posted at the event, the email stated.
White Oak Park is at 298 Mustang Drive in Dallas.
In addition, the party will meet for its regular monthly meeting Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Park at 1550 East Paulding Drive in Dallas.
Guest speaker for the Aug. 17 meeting will be Deidre Holden, supervisor of Paulding County Elections and Voter Registration, who will provide an update on plans for new precincts and new voting machines.
