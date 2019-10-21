The Bartow County School System joined friends and family in mourning the loss of a "special" and "dedicated" Adairsville High School senior who died in a car wreck recently.
Funeral services for Jordan Towns, 17, of Adairsville, were set for Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 3:30 p.m. at NorthPointe Church at 30 Orchard Road in Adairsville, according to an obituary on the R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home website.
Towns was killed in the wreck Thursday, Oct. 17, about 9:30 p.m. on Hall Station Road in Bartow County, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
The GSP reported preliminary information showed Towns was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Hall Station Road when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and struck a Nissan Rogue head-on.
Samuel Davis, 72, of Dalton, who was a passenger in the Nissan Rogue, also died in the wreck.
The GSP's Cartersville post is handling the investigation which is not complete, a spokesperson said.
Towns attended the Bartow County College and Career Academy. He was a member of the public safety tactical team and received numerous awards during SkillsUSA competitions, the obituary stated.
The school system said in a posting on its Facebook page Friday, Oct. 18, that the school's guidance office "met many children today affected by this tragedy, and a class meeting helped many people process the news."
“Special, respectable, likable, dedicated, focused, and all-American; those are just a few of the words people lovingly use to describe Jordan Towns, an Adairsville High School senior who passed away Thursday night after a vehicle accident.
"Jordan’s passion for public safety led to many accolades at the Bartow County College and Career Academy. As a key member of an award-winning tactical team, Jordan competed in several SkillsUSA competitions."
Instructor Don Moody noted Towns' hard work on the team.
'He never missed a practice, even on a Saturday,” Moody said. “This is a big loss to me personally but also to the Academy as he was well-loved by all teachers.”'
It also quoted Adairsville High Principal Bruce Mulkey: “It was common for him to say ‘love you’ to his favorite teachers when he left for the day. It’s just who he was. He was liked by everyone.”
Towns, a Bartow County native, was the son of Porter Slama and Tina Towns-Slama.
Survivors include his parents; brothers, Triston and Daylon Slama; and grandparents, James and Teresa Hopper, Richard Slama, and Judith Wingate.
He was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church.
Barton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
