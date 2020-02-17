Paulding County will be getting a new fire station by the end of the year.
Fire Station #12, which will be at 310 Wayside Lane near the intersection of Spring Road, greatly improves emergency response times in a fast growing part of Paulding County area. Approved by the Board of Commissioners, the station will be staffed 7x24 with highly trained professional fire and emergency medical personnel and is being funded through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
"This new facility will greatly benefit of our citizens in in central and western Paulding County area," Chief Joey Pelfrey said. "Station 12 has been in our comprehensive plans for years so it’s great to have the support of our leadership to move forward. The number one benefit of this new station is faster on-scene times for both fire suppression and emergency medical calls."
According to Pelfrey, the new station compresses the geographic area Station 1 in Dallas and Station 7 in unincorporated Rockmart currently cover, meaning the likelihood of a first-due emergency vehicle already being on a previous emergency is reduced.
Station 1 in Dallas is the busiest in Paulding County and frequently has several 911 emergency calls happening simultaneously.
Pelfrey said the new station may also bring some citizens lower insurance premiums.
"While we can’t control insurance companies and their premiums, it is customary that residences within 5 miles of a fully staffed fire station, and 1000’ from the nearest fire hydrant, have lower premiums," Pelfrey said.
Insurance companies use The Insurance Service Office rating system to measure risk and corresponding premiums. However, that will not happen until Station 12 is completed and the independent rating bureau conducts their official review and reclassifies the area, but it is imminent.
Planning, design and construction is scheduled to begin in March with anticipated completion in late 2020.
