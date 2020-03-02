Paulding residents will have the opportunity to learn about local Civil War history through a new partnership between two learning institutes.
The Kennesaw State Paulding Site is partnering with the University’s College of Professional Education’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute to bring new courses to the Paulding County community.
To launch the new partnership, the Paulding Site will offer an open house for prospective students to learn more about the first course offering, “Civil War in Georgia.” The open house will offer opportunities to meet the instructor, tour the campus facility and register for the course.
The informational session will be led by course instructor Michael K. Shaffer. Shaffer is a Civil War historian, author and instructor at Kennesaw State University’s College of Professional Education. An expert in military history and Civil War studies, Shaffer is a member of the Society of Civil War Historians and the Georgia Association of Society of Civil War Historians.
The “Civil War in Georgia” course, which begins April 6 and is taught by Shaffer, offers students a look at Georgia’s rich Civil War history, from the struggles for coastal fortifications to an attempt to steal a locomotive to the battles fought on the state’s soil, stated officials. In the course, students will learn the various wartime actions and key participants, beginning with the January 1861 secession vote and culminating with the May 1865 capture of Jefferson Davis near Irwinville.
The open house will be March 23 at 6 p.m. at the Kennesaw State University Paulding Site located at 25 Courthouse Square in Dallas.
Kennesaw State University began offering classes in Paulding County in 2010, in partnership with Georgia Highlands College. Since that time, the Paulding Site has become a powerhouse of community service and outreach with KSU TRIO Programs, The GHC and KSU Paulding Circle K Club, and other avenues for community involvement, stated officials.
For more information, visit www.paulding.kennesaw.edu.
Tiffany Capuano contributed to this article.
