Police say they found the body of a missing Paulding County woman in her submerged car in Sweetwater Creek State Park.
Thirty-six-year-old Amanda Lindley was reported missing around 9 a.m. May 5. Police say they were told Lindley had left her home off of Cohran Store Road in southern Paulding County around 3:30 a.m. headed to work at a convenience store in Douglas County.
According to her family, Lindley never made it to work.
Deputies and Detectives began sharing the information on social media as soon as they could in an attempt to locate her. At around 4:20 p.m. that evening, Paulding E-911 received another 911 call reference a possible car accident near Sweetwater Creek in Douglasville.
The caller, who was a family member of Lindley, told 911 Operators they had been searching for Lindley and believed they had located vehicle debris in the water that appeared to match her car.
Paulding County Deputies and Paulding County Fire and Rescue units arrived a short time later and discovered evidence on the scene suggesting the vehicle may have left the roadway and could be submerged in the rain-swollen creek.
Mutual aid from Douglas, Carroll and Cobb Counties were called in to assist with the search. At around 8 p.m. a specially trained and equipped dive team from Carroll County Fire & Rescue entered the 20-foot deep creek. After searching in the murky water, with near-zero visibility, divers from Carroll County Fire & Rescue located the car with Lindley inside just after 10 p.m.
Lindley was pronounced dead at the scene and police say there is no suspicion of foul play thus far.
“I am heartbroken for this family as they grieve the loss of their loved one," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. “I would also like to give my sincere thanks and appreciation to the men and women of the Paulding, Carroll, Douglas, and Cobb County Fire Departments for their bravery and determination to locate Ms. Lindley and give this family closure for such a tragic situation.”
This accident is currently under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol who may be contacted for additional information. However, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is going to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
