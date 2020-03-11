Darnell Isaiah Priester of Dallas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 murder of Paulding athlete, 18-year-old Tommy Robinson.
On Feb. 24, a Paulding County Jury convicted Priester, 19, of 10 felonies, including malice murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Dallas Police today charged a 16-year-old with murder in the shooting death of a former Paul…
Prosecutors originally said the shooting was not gang related, but during the March 9 sentencing, said Priester was involved with the street gang Gangster's Disciples.
A deputy from the Paulding County Detention Center testified that Priester had been in possession of a shank while in the county jail awaiting trial.
Prosecutors said Priester used gang terminology in a number of recorded calls and has tattoos referencing the gang. Further, the jail calls revealed that Priester attempted to intimidate and silence a witness in his trial and had discussed his plans to seek revenge upon the witness for testifying.
Several of the victims were in attendance and the victim’s mother spoke on the impact that Priester’s actions had on her family. After hearing evidence in aggravation of punishment, Judge Dean Bucci sentenced Darnell Priester to life without the possibility of parole plus five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.