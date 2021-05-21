Two Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Jailers were arrested on sexual assault charges after three female inmates say the men initiated unwanted sexual contact.
LaDarius Dominique Jones, 30, and Lucas Mays, 22, are each facing three counts of felony sexual assault and one count of felony violation of oath of office.
The charges stemmed from incidents involving inappropriate sexual contact between the jailers and multiple female inmates at the Paulding County Jail.
Police say a woman came forward to the jail staff on May 12 with allegations that Mays and Jones had initiated inappropriate sexual contact with her. Mays and Jones were off duty on May 12 and 13, but were placed on routine paid administrative leave. The sheriff's office said it ensured the pair had no further contact with any other inmates.
Since the allegations involved potential criminal activity with sworn jailers, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct the criminal investigation into the incident. Paulding County Sheriff's Office OPS Division also launched an internal investigation into any potential policy violations as well.
During the course of the investigation on May 20, two more female inmates came forward with similar sexual misconduct allegations against the same two jailers. As a result of the GBI investigation, combined with video evidence that was obtained at the Jail, the two jailers were immediately terminated by Detectives with the OPS Division and subsequently arrested by GBI Agents.
“It disgusts me that two of our jailers would betray the trust that our inmates and the public have in us," Sheriff Gary Gutledge said. "We are sworn to uphold the law, and I will not stand for anyone, even if they are one of our deputies or jailers, to violate the law and the trust of the community.”
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, incarcerated women are 30 times more likely to be raped than free women. Even though women account for less than 10 percent of inmates, their reports account for three quarters of assaults, and almost three-quarters of staff are men.
The sheriff's department is asking anyone with any information regarding Mays, Jones or any other employee of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office regarding misconduct of any kind to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office OPS Division at (770) 443-3010.
The GBI Tip Line can also be contacted at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app, or by downloading the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
