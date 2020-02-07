Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Paulding County residents can fall in love with these local events:
-West Ridge Church in Dallas will host a Valentine’s Day party for single adults at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13. Attendees will enjoy a catered meal, games and music while meeting other singles in the community. There will also be a photo booth and childcare provided for elementary aged kids and younger. Admission is $13. The church is located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway in Dallas. For more information, visit www.westridge.com.
-On Feb. 14, Paulding County Georgia Master Gardener Extension volunteers and Keep Paulding Beautiful will host a “Spread the Love, Hug a Tree” event with giveaways of native trees. The giveaway and educational event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paulding Board of Commissioners located at 240 Constitution Blvd in Dallas. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/PauldingCountyMasterGardenerExtensionVolunteers.
-The Family Alliance of Paulding is inviting sweethearts to a Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance on Feb. 14 at the Cotton Gin located at 1817 Hiram Douglasville Highway in Hiram. The fun will start at 6 p.m. with dinner, DJ, silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are $50 and all proceeds go to Family Alliance of Paulding and Drug Free Paulding. For more information, visit www.familyallianceofpaulding.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.