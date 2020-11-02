Paulding County's annual Shop with a Cop returns this holiday season.
Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. is in its 22nd year and takes underprivileged children who live in Paulding County and pairs them with a Deputy to go shopping at Christmas. This year’s event will take place Saturday December 12, at 7 a.m. at the Wal-Mart on Marietta Highway.
Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. targets children ages 6 to 13 in an effort to promote positive interaction with the young people of Paulding County and the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff's Office will no longer accept siblings that are under the age of 6 and over the age of 13 (even if they are from the same household). Families who participated in the Cops for Kids program for the past two years (2018 and 2019) will not be eligible to participate in 2020.
Requirements:
- Proof of Residence in Paulding County (utility bill, phone bill, etc.)
- Photo ID
- Proof of Income (EBT, WIC, TANF Paperwork/Receipts/Statements)
- Birth Certificate (for each child)
Income Guidelines:
|Family Size
|Gross Monthly Income
|2
|$1,549.00
|3
|$2,008.00
|4
|$2,422.00
|5
|$2,836.00
|6
|$3,249.00
|7
|$3,663.00
|8
|$4.077.00
|9
|$4,491.00
|10
|$4,905.00
* $414.00 for each additional member
Registration will be held every Tuesday evening in November inside the lobby of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM. Registration will be based on a first come, first served basis. You can sign up for the 2020 Cops for Kids program on Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Since the Sheriff’s Office will be conducting normal business until 5:00 PM, please do not enter the lobby until registration begins at 5:30 PM.
The Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. shopping event will take place on Saturday Dec. 12, at 7 a.m. at the Walmart on Marietta Highway.
If you have any questions or would like to donate money, you can donate via PayPal or by contacting Lieutenant Tracy Parker at (770) 443-3010
