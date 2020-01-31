A new restaurant in Dallas is serving up classic breakfast dishes, diner staples and a bit of South American flair.
Frannick’s Café, located at 1001 Old Harris Road, is a little diner with a lot going on.
The building, which was once home to a Huddle House, has been renovated into a cozy interior where patrons can watch their Eggs Benedict being prepared and cooked fresh. While breakfast platters, like the La Casa (which combines grits, home fries, choice of breakfast meat, bread or biscuit and two eggs) are popular choices all day, the café also offers a large selection of fresh sandwiches, salads and specials like meatloaf or empanadas inspired by family recipes.
The café gets its quirky name from owners and friends Nick Robertson and Francisca Villal who have both worked in the restaurant industry for years.
For Robertson and Villal, offering freshly prepared food with locally sourced ingredients and plenty of hospitality is an important part of the recipe for success.
The café’s motto is “Fresh food, fellowship and fun.”
“The response has been overwhelmingly positive so far,” said Robertson.
“We have a number of regular customers already that we know on a first name basis. I’ve been in the restaurant business for over 20 years and I’ve never experienced this much of a positive response. I think that’s because Dallas is a small town that had a need for a restaurant like Frannick’s Café.”
Robertson said they considered cities like Powder Springs or Kennesaw for a restaurant, but felt there was a need for more home-cooked food options in Dallas.
“I live very close to Dallas and I realized that there was need for more dining options in this area because my family was traveling to places like Marietta or Acworth to dine out. When we spotted this building in Dallas, we just had a good feeling about it.
“We officially opened at the end of October and it’s been gangbusters since then,” said Robertson.
Frannick’s Café is currently open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner; Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information and to view a complete menu, visit www.frannickscafe.com.
