Esthela Guzman, a first-grade teacher at White Elementary School, was named the Bartow County School System's 2019 Teacher of the Year during a ceremony at Booth Western Art Museum Oct. 29, the system announced on its Facebook page.
Guzman was among three finalists for the honor. Others included Allie Ingle, an Exceptional Education teacher at Red Top Middle School, and Dana Hunt, a science teacher at Woodland High School.
