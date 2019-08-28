A partnership between Reinhardt University and Cartersville Medical Center will make it easier for the hospital’s nurses to gain degrees needed for progressing in their professions.
The university and the medical center have agreed on an educational pathway program to provide higher education opportunities for nurses at the Bartow County hospital, a news release stated.
The educational pathway is an opportunity for Cartersville Medical Center employees to participate in any of Reinhardt’s undergraduate, online programs at a discounted rate.
While the agreement allows for medical center employees to pursue any of the online degrees, those targeted include the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing and the Bachelor of Healthcare Administration programs.
Jan Tidwell, chief nursing officer for Cartersville Medical Center, said, “We recognize that nurses are the cornerstone of patient care and are seeking to invest in unique educational and professional development opportunities to further their career.”
“Aligning with our mission of commitment to the care and improvement of human life, our goal is to foster excellence in nursing and career pathways to grow staff both professionally and as individuals,” Tidwell said.
“This agreement will allow Cartersville Medical Center to expand this commitment to nursing associates and empower them for higher education and enhanced career opportunities in our community,” she said.
Glynis Blackard, dean of the university’s Cauble School of Nursing & Health Sciences, said Reinhardt “is pleased to partner” with Cartersville Medical Center to offer “a quality education for registered nurses who want to pursue a baccalaureate degree.”
“Baccalaureate degrees for the registered nurse help make the nurse more marketable, provide more opportunities in leadership and the workplace, and contribute to personal accomplishment,” Blackard said.
“We look forward to starting this program and helping Cartersville Medical Center nurses reach their personal goals of obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (degree),” she said.
Reinhardt University is a private, liberal arts institution affiliated with the United Methodist Church whose main. 525-acre campus is located in Waleska in Cherokee County.
The university offers more than 40 graduate and undergraduate programs online and on campus.
Cartersville Medical Center is a 119-bed, acute care hospital, Chest Pain Center, Certified Primary Stroke Center, Level III Trauma Center, Certified Total Joint program and Gold Seal Inpatient Diabetes program facility accredited by the Joint Commission.
It also offers a Breast Imaging Center at The Women's Center which provides mammography services; and an Advanced Wound Healing Center which provides specialized treatment for chronic or non-healing wounds.
The Hope Center, a Commission on Cancer-approved cancer treatment facility, is located on the hospital campus.
