Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Hartwell Police Department recently reviewed the curriculum of an anti-drug program for students as part of a nationwide evaluation of its information and effectiveness.
Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office have been teaching the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) curriculum in Paulding County since 1993.
D.A.R.E. began in Los Angeles, California, as a partnership between the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Unified School District to help find a way to keep kids off illicit drugs.
Currently, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has eight deputies dedicated to teaching the D.A.R.E. curriculum to every fifth-grade student in Paulding County.
For the past 26 years the Paulding County School District and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office have embraced the positive aspects of D.A.R.E. instruction in our classrooms.
With lessons ranging from peer pressure, bullying, and social media responsibility to not using drugs; D.A.R.E. has really changed to meet the needs of our children and the current issues they are facing today.
Ashley Frazier, who is director of Curriculum and Training for D.A.R.E., stated, “It is important to conduct curriculum evaluations like this so our law enforcement partners from across the nation can help us determine what is working and what is not. We always want to stay current so we can meet the needs of all of our children.”
Sheriff Gary Gulledge noted, “In my opinion, D.A.R.E. is such an important part of the educational journey of each fifth-grade Paulding County student.
“I am honored our agency was selected to be a part of this review. We will continue teaching D.A.R.E. in Paulding County as long as we keep getting a positive response from the parents and students.”
