Georgia State University College of Law gave law (Juris Doctor) degrees to more than 150 students following the spring 2019 semester.
Some J.D. graduates from Paulding County included:
• Andrew Brown of Hiram
• Caleb Swiney of Dallas
• Raina Azarkhail of Dallas
The university honored students for their achievements this past May, and officially conferred law degrees in late June.
A Juris Doctor, or J.D., is the professional-level degree required to become a lawyer.
Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of spring 2019, including the following Paulding residents:
• Quinci Fizer of Hiram earned the Bachelor of Arts degree in Legal Assistant Studies
• Justin Hardge of Hiram earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Mass Media
• Lindsey Harris of Dallas earned the Education Specialist degree in School Counseling
• Robyn Head of Hiram earned the Master of Education degree in Elementary Education
• Ruben Mendez of Dallas earned the Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy and Religious Studies
Kennesaw State University gave bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees to more than 3,000 students during its recent spring 2019 commencement ceremonies.
Graduates from Paulding County included:
• Taiwo Akinmurele of Dallas
• Chloe Allen of Dallas
• Tarik Baksh of Dallas
• Michael Barnes of Dallas
• Jacob Barron of Dallas
• Claudia Becerra of Dallas
• Melissa Belanger of Dallas
• McKenzie Billingslea of Dallas
• Maria Bibiana Bioc of Dallas
• Tracy Blackburn of Dallas
• Abigail Blaisdell of Dallas
• Mason Bone of Dallas
• Connor Brewer of Dallas
• Hannah Brown of Dallas
• Tyler Brown of Dallas
• Emily Canavan of Dallas
• David Carter of Dallas
• Katherine Chauvin of Dallas
• Savannah Coelho of Dallas
• Jacob Cohen of Dallas
• Raymond Colbert of Dallas
• Rachel Cook of Dallas
• Caique Costa of Dallas
• Jessica Culberson of Dallas
• Briana Curtis of Dallas
• Christopher Daetwyler of Dallas
• Diego Dearmon of Dallas
• Abigail Deneergaard of Dallas
• Christine Eades of Dallas
• Katherine Farmer of Dallas
• Donnae Fontaine of Dallas
• Adreanna Franco of Dallas
• Kassidy Freeman of Dallas
• Kayleb Garmon of Dallas
• Corey Gorbet of Dallas
• Danielle Gray of Dallas
• Thomas Gray of Dallas
• Wesley Grubbs of Dallas
• Ashley Haire of Dallas
• Ahmad Hamada of Dallas
• Lorenzo Hammonds of Dallas
• Carey Hardman of Dallas
• Victoria Hartigan of Dallas
• Chad Henning of Dallas
• Katherine Hocut of Dallas
• Tirique Jameson of Dallas
• Kalee Jenkins of Dallas
• Cody King of Dallas
• John Kubow of Dallas
• Hyun Lee of Dallas
• Marissa Long of Dallas
• Michael Long of Dallas
• Bryant Macmillan of Dallas
• Lauren Marrone of Dallas
• Amanda Marrow of Dallas
• Kimberlyn McCloud of Dallas
• Alyssa McGarity of Dallas
• Austin Meszaros of Dallas
• Robert Miles of Dallas
• Matthew Mize of Dallas
• James Moon of Dallas
• Trinh Nguyen of Dalla
• Miranda Nunn of Dallas
• Halie Pirkle of Dallas
• Jean Potter of Dallas
• Cody Powers of Dallas
• Courtney Severin of Dallas
• Brittney Sheehan of Dallas
• Shawn Sinclair of Dallas
• Amber Steele of Dallas
• Mary Turner of Dallas
• Kaitlyn Valenzuela of Dallas
• Korynn Wakefield of Dallas
• Kenya Walker of Dallas
• Amanda Watkins of Dallas
• Jeresa Watson of Dallas
• Alexandrea Weaver of Dallas
• Timothy Weehunt of Dallas
• Leslie Whiddon of Dallas
• Cameron Wilkins of Dallas
• Jessica Wilson of Dallas
• Ashton Zaluski of Dallas
• Caitlyn Anderson of Hiram
• Leonor Belderes of Hiram
• Rebecca Clark of Hiram
• Robert Davis of Hiram
• Edwin Estime of Hiram
• Janelle Ford of Hiram
• Callie Garland of Hiram
• Franklin Glen of Hiram
• Daniel Goodwill of Hiram
• Alyssa Holmes of Hiram
• Dedreial Jackson of Hiram
• Delbert James of Hiram
• Jacqueline Mackin of Hiram
• Nicholas Norwood of Hiram
• Constance Rust of Hiram
• Addison Stewart of Hiram
• Kim Teefy of Hiram
• Ashley Tolman of Hiram
