Almost a third of Paulding’s schools are seeing changes at or near the top in the upcoming school year.
Four new principals and eight new assistant principals will greet Paulding school system students when classes begin Thursday, Aug. 1.
School district officials also expected total enrollment to top 30,000 for the first time in county history this school year.
New principals for 2019-2020 are set to include:
• Blake Keown at Union Elementary School. Keown transferred from the principal job at Dallas Elementary.
• Tameka Walker at Dallas Elementary School, to replace Keown. Walker was promoted from assistant principal at the same school.
• Susan Woodham at Northside Elementary School. Woodham formerly was assistant principal at Shelton Elementary.
• Tammy Skelton at Herschel Jones Middle School. Skelton was promoted from assistant principal at the same school.
Schools with new assistant principals will include North Paulding High. Ryan Dyer, who was boys’ basketball head coach, was promoted to assistant principal. He was replaced by assistant coach Stephen Conrad.
Other schools and their new assistant principals include:
• East Paulding High: Leslie Ellis.
• South Paulding High: Lamarr Glenn
• Herschel Jones Middle: Chris McAllister and Sean Schinella.
• Abney Elementary: Camille Alderman.
• Dallas Elementary: Kelly Davis.
• Hiram Elementary: Thomas Beames.
• Shelton Elementary: Myers Moreland.
ENROLLMENT UP SLIGHTLY
Enrollment in the 2019-2020 school year was projected to be 30,139, which is an increase of 429 students or 1.4% from 29,710 in 2018-2019, according to Chief Financial Officer Steve Barnette.
The system has steadily grown in the second half of this decade after seeing flat enrollment growth in the first half of the 2010s.
The Paulding system grew by 5,700 students between 2005 and 2010. It then increased by a total of only 16 students in five years between 2011 and 2015.
Since then, enrollment will have grown by 1,800 students between 2016 and 2020 if projections are accurate, according to numbers Barnette gave school board members earlier this year.
SUMMER WORK
Paulding County schools also renovated buildings throughout its system this summer in preparation for students’ return.
The system used Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax proceeds to fund millions of dollars worth of renovations to Jones Middle and Panter, Nebo and Allgood elementary schools.
Panter’s renovation was valued at $4 million; and Nebo’s renovation was valued at $3.2 million, according to building permits filed with Paulding County government.
The work included installation of new carpeting at Allgood; and replacement of the roof at Panter.
It also featured replacement of HVAC systems, repairs to kitchen equipment, new flooring and paint and the addition of more energy-efficient LED lighting at Nebo, said school district facilities manager Ken Elsberry..
The work at Jones Middle School was a second phase of a renovation to one of the system’s oldest school facilities.
It included addition of new water lines,repairs to part of the plumbing system and HVAC system, new flooring and ceiling tiles, Elsberry said.
The school system also put the finishing touches on the new Paulding College and Career Academy which will operate in the same building with the New Hope Education Center on Dallas-Acworth Highway, Elsberry said.
“It’s ready to be occupied,” he said.
The work to create the new academy included a total renovation of more than 15,000 square feet of the building which formerly housed Abney Elementary School, including the former gym in the building, he said.
The academy is set to offer career pathways in Health Care, Energy, Mechatronics, Industrial Maintenance, Information Technology, and Cybersecurity as well as Technical College System of Georgia and state Department of Labor-certified apprenticeship programs.
