Some Bartow County students will see a new name on their school while others will see new principals in the new school year.
Classes are set to begin Wednesday, Aug. 7 for the new 2019-2020 school year.
David Stephenson will lead Woodland High School as its principal in the 2019-2020 school year.
It is Stephenson's first job as a principal after 12 years as an assistant principal, teacher and coach at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, he said.
He worked for eight years as a teacher in northern California and Arizona before moving to teach at North Cobb High School in 2006.
At North Cobb, he served as an assistant principal since 2006 and worked as coordinator of the school’s International Studies magnet program, taught government and world history, and served as head coach of the track and field and cross country teams.
Stephenson will replace Wes Dickey, who is moving to become principal at Red Top Middle School after three years as Woodland High’s principal.
Dickey replaced Tia Windsor, who retired after 16 years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal at the former South Central Middle School.
Dickey served as Woodland High’s principal since July 2016 after one year as principal of Woodland Middle School.
He has been a teacher or administrator at Woodland middle and high schools for 22 years after beginning his career in 1994 as a teacher in Orlando, Florida, according to his LinkedIn page.
Teri Marley is the new principal of Allatoona Elementary School.
Marley moved to lead Allatoona after serving as Cloverleaf Elementary School assistant principal.
She taught fourth- through sixth-grade students for two decades in Bartow before going into school administration, the school district said.
Marley replaced James Bishop, who moved to become the new principal of Euharlee Elementary School after nine years as Allatoona principal.
Bishop replaced Sharon Collum, who was named the school system’s executive director of federal programs.
NEW NAME FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL
Along with a new principal, the Emerson-area middle school got a new name and mascot at the urging of parents and supporters.
After 30 years operating as South Central Middle School, the Bartow County School Board approved Red Top Middle School as the new name and Miners as athletic teams’ new nickname.
A committee of administrators, teachers, parents and students recommended the changes. The former nickname of athletic teams was Chieftains.
Superintendent Phillip Page said community members approached him in August 2018 about finding “a new name for the school that better represents the community it serves.”
The school opened in 1989 and has about 650 students who reside in the areas of Bartow County east and south of the city of Cartersville.
FRONT OFFICE MOVES
Oreal Oladele began work as director of the system’s School Nutrition Services Department on July 1. She replaced Pam Blakeney, who retired after 30 years with Bartow schools.
Veteran Cobb County school administrator Clint Terza began work in July as the Bartow schools’ chief leadership and learning officer.
The position oversees a number of day-to-day operations for the school system. It was left vacant in early June when Kimberly Fraker left to take the job of superintendent of the Gordon County School District in Calhoun.
Terza comes to Bartow County with more than 23 years of experience in the Cobb County School District.
He worked as the principal of South Cobb High School in Austell since 2016, after 12 years as a principal at the middle and elementary schools levels in Cobb County.
Terza’s new responsibilities include principal and school-related operations, safety and security, capital improvement projects system-wide, transportation, and evaluation systems.
The school system’s chief academic officer also was promoted to a new position as deputy superintendent.
David Chiprany began his job — which includes managing all leadership academies, state and local assessments, and governmental and community affairs — on July 1.
Chiprany formerly oversaw federal programs; exceptional education; professional learning communities; professional development as it relates to instruction, curriculum and assessments; Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE); work-based learning and dual enrollment for the last year, a news release stated.
He came to Bartow County schools in 2018 from the Cobb County School System, where he had been an assistant superintendent over a group of middle schools and worked with Superintendent Phillip Page.
