A new tuition-free, K-8 public charter school will open in August in Lithia Springs.
DELTA STEAM Academy will serve students in the Douglas, south Fulton (Westlake and Langston Hughes high school clusters), south Cobb (Pebblebrook, McEachern, and South Cobb high school clusters) county and Atlanta Public Schools (Washington High cluster) school districts. It’s opening in the former Colonial Hills Christian School space.
DELTA stands for Deliberate Excellence Leads To Achievement and STEAM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math. The school is founded and led by Atlanta native Nikki Grier.
Grier has a bachelor's degree in engineering science and mathematics from Vanderbilt University and a master’s degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Prior to opening DELTA STEAM, Grier practiced biomedical engineering for five years, conducting research on how electrical stimulation could allow persons who had experienced brain injuries to use their leg muscles to walk again.
She started teaching in 2006 through Teach For America and has since been on a path to eradicating educational inequities for children of color. Grier has taught at Fulton’s Westlake High and Lindley Middle.
She also has served as a high school and middle school principal in large urban districts including Chicago and Memphis. Most recently, she served as a leadership coach to aspiring and new principals in the School District of Philadelphia and charter school executive leaders and provided professional development around diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the state of Massachusetts.
“We pride ourselves on our unique approach to education,” a news release stated. “We believe our students are change agents equipped with a world class, rigorous education in STEM and fine arts prepared to pursue college degrees and subsequent careers in these fields. Their strong sense of cultural identity and strive towards deliberate excellence allows them to persevere as they break barriers.
“They operate with integrity as ambassadors of their communities using their agency to blaze trails for those that will come after them. They are instrumental to diversifying and enhancing the science and arts career fields. This mission is built upon the foundation of our five core values of excellence, perseverance, integrity, culture and community.”
In the release Grier said, “Because of my engineering and educational background, I truly believe in the importance of STEAM education. DELTA STEAM Academy is a place where students will have an opportunity to grow academically, culturally and individually. We look forward to growing with our community and we are confident that our vision to be the best in the country at producing the next generation of culturally conscious, creative and critical thinkers is more than possible with your support.”
The school will open with two grades, kindergarten and third, with plans to add two additional grades per year until reaching capacity at eighth grade.
DELTA STEAM is located at 7131 Mount Vernon Road. For more information, visit www.deltasteamacademy.org.
