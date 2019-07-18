Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university, gave degrees to the following Bartow residents:
• Hunter Goss of Cartersville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Software Development.
• John Pope of Emerson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
• Savannah Cox of Taylorsville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
• Dana Rodney of White earned a Master of Arts degree in Science Education (Secondary Biological Science).
Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Over 3,000 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees during the Spring 2019 commencement ceremonies in May.
Some graduates from Bartow County included:
• William Anderson of Cartersville
• Frances Battle of Cartersville
• Rebekah Bell of Cartersville
• Lauren Blackstock of Cartersville
• Ashley Boling of Cartersville
• Erika Brown of Cartersville
• Kayla Cannon of Cartersville
• Destiny Clark of Cartersville
• Alexander Cochran of Cartersville
• Jacob Conley of Cartersville
• Ansley Curry of Cartersville
• Alexander Dishinger of Cartersville
• Rachelle Drawver of Cartersville
• Alaina Ellis of Cartersville
• Kelsey Epps of Cartersville
• Corey Eubanks of Cartersville
• Jenna Omaria Finch of Cartersville
• Marisa Hammitt of Cartersville
• Madison Harris of Cartersville
• Emma Hartley of Cartersville
• Laurie Harvell of Cartersville
• Kailey Hawn of Cartersville
• Sarah Hyde of Cartersville
• Paige Jennings of Cartersville
• Aaron Kleimann of Cartersville
• Pamela Lewis of Cartersville
• Tracy Mages of Cartersville
• David Mccaw of Cartersville
• Abelardo Mercado of Cartersville
• Dana Mercado of Cartersville
• Christopher Miller of Cartersville
• Benjamin Moore of Cartersville
• Jordan Morning of Cartersville
• Amanda Neal of Cartersville
• Tanner Paige of Cartersville
• Jessica Phillips of Cartersville
• Emily Posada of Cartersville
• Mary Pyle of Cartersville
• Joseph Redington of Cartersville
• Carter Reeves of Cartersville
• Biury Reyes of Cartersville
• Yovan Reyes of Cartersville
• Allison Ross of Cartersville
• Jacob Rouse of Cartersville
• Tiffany Swanson of Cartersville
• Emily Thurmond of Cartersville
• James Toole of Cartersville
• Angelica Victoria of Cartersville
• Casey Waldsmith of Cartersville
• Jacelyn Wells of Cartersville
• Casaundra White of Cartersville
• Jeffrey Wood of Cartersville
• Lindsay Blankenbeker of Euharlee
• Kaitlynn Loyd of Euharlee
• Caleb Mathis of Euharlee
• Angela Smith of Euharlee
• Brandy Spencer of Euharlee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.