A Paulding County resident was among top award winners in a national competition recently.
Chattahoochee Technical College student Nicole Sciortino earned a first-place award in the Social Media Challenge of the Future Business Leaders of America – Phi Beta Lambda 2019 National Leadership Conference recently in San Antonio, Texas.
The team of Alicia Thompson and Sue Nguyen, both of Cobb County, placed second in Management Analysis and Decision Making. Nguyen also placed third in Sales Presentation, with Thompson finishing in 10th place.
Jemetria Mabrey, of Cobb County, placed fourth in Computer Animation.
Future Business Leaders of America – Phi Beta Lambda is the nation’s largest business student organization for college students from two-year and four-year colleges.
