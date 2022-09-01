Chattahoochee Technical College has announced a groundbreaking celebration for the college’s new Aviation Training Academy.
This event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 570 Airport Parkway in Dallas, and members of the public are invited to attend.
"The Aviation Training Academy will prepare students for high-demand careers to repair, service, and maintain airframe components and powerplant systems and components. Specific programs of study planned for this facility include Aviation Maintenance Technician-Powerplant and Aircraft Structural Technology. A program of study also will be offered in Aircraft Structural Upholstery and Trim," a news release said.
Plans for the academy were announced in 2018, and the college says plans for the new Aviation Maintenance program are proceeding on schedule.
“We are so appreciative of the Governor’s and General Assembly’s commitment to our mission of strengthening both individuals and businesses through workforce training,” Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb said in a statement. “The Chattahoochee Tech Aviation Training Academy will support that mission by helping us train more aviation maintenance professionals at a time when the state is experiencing a tremendous need for more of them.”
Alan Biercewicz will be serving as program director and lead instructor. Students in this program will complete at least 1,900 hours of training, which will prepare them to test for the FAA certifications required to become aviation maintenance technicians.
A Unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, Chattahoochee Tech is the largest technical college in the state, with eight campus locations serving the counties of Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Gilmer, Paulding and Pickens.
