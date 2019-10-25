The Cartersville City School District scored above the state average on a measurement of how well Georgia public schools are preparing students for college or careers.
The district outperformed the state with an overall score of 78.3 on the 2019 College and Career Readiness Index (CCRPI). The 2019 statewide average was 75.9.
Superintendent Marc Feuerbach said, “Our faculty and staff work diligently to provide a dynamic learning environment where students can grow.
“I am pleased to see the successful results of their collaboration, planning and student-focused classroom approach. While the CCRPI provides us with worthwhile data and feedback, we understand that it is one measure of our success.
"We will continue to focus on impactful teaching and learning, which is the core of what we do every day.”
However, the four-school district’s overall score was a slight decrease from 78.7 in 2018, according to the education department.
All public schools in Georgia are assessed using the CCRPI, which is a comprehensive measurement of school improvement and accountability designed to show how the state’s public schools are preparing students for college or careers, according to the education department.
It includes the following main components: Content Mastery, Progress, Closing Gaps and Readiness. A Graduation Rate component is added for high schools.
The components, made up of multiple indicators, are combined for a total Index score on a scale of 0 to 100.
Cartersville district officials said in a news release that a deeper look into each school’s score revealed the following areas of strength:
• Cartersville High School’s Content Mastery scores increased in all content areas except math where there was a slight decrease of less than two points.
The most overall Content Mastery improvement was made in English Language Arts (ELA).
In the area of Progress, CHS saw a 6.7-point increase and outperformed the state with a score of 91.6.
Cartersville High School’s overall CCRPI score was 83.8 along with a four-star School Climate Rating.
• Cartersville Middle School’s Content Mastery was nearly 7 points above the state average. All of the school’s subgroups made improvements in ELA as well as a five-point overall increase in the area.
In the measurement called Closing Gaps, Cartersville Middle outperformed the state by nearly 19 points.
Closing Gaps requires schools to meet achievement targets for all student subgroups, according to the education department.
Readiness, which determines a student’s readiness to advance to the next level of learning, was the highest indicator for CMS with 85 percent.
Cartersville Middle School’s overall CCRPI score was 77.2 with a four-star School Climate Rating.
• Cartersville Elementary School saw an increase in content mastery in the areas of ELA, math and science.
Sixty-five percent of the school’s English Language Learners progressed at least two target levels (or bands).
The school achieved an 8.2-point increase in Closing Gaps.
Cartersville Elementary School’s overall CCRPI score was 75.1 with a four-star School Climate Rating.
• Cartersville Primary School outperformed the state in the area of Progress by 16 percent with a score of 100. The school also achieved 100 percent in the category of Closing Gaps.
Cartersville Primary School’s overall CCRPI score was 86.6 with a four-star School Climate Rating.
