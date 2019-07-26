Students in Cartersville City Schools exceeded the state average with their scores on most spring 2019 Georgia Milestones tests.
The Georgia Department of Education today, July 26, released the results of end-of-course and end-of-grade tests taken by Cartersville third- through 12th-graders in the spring of the 2018-2019 school year.
They showed Cartersville City School System students’ average test scores met or exceeded the state average in 22 of 24 subject areas.
City schools’ third- through eighth-graders scored above the statewide average on all tests except fifth-grade math, which had an average score one point below the state.
Cartersville High School students did better than the state average on all subjects except U.S. history and economics/business/free enterprise where they scored at the statewide rate.
City school system students also were above the state average in the percentage ranked as being proficient learners in all except fifth-grade social studies and science; and seventh-grade language arts and math.
The state education department defines proficient learners as demonstrating “proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at this grade level (or) course of learning, as specified in Georgia’s content standards.
Students who achieve the proficient designation are considered on track to being college- and career-ready, a news release stated.
In addition, city schools students in all grades except one scored above the state average on the percentage of students reading on grade level or above in the Georgia Milestones Reading Status measurement.
A total of 74% of seventh-grade students were ranked as reading on grade level, which was slightly below the state average of 75%.
Milestones is the state’s method of measuring how well Georgia students in grades three through 12 have mastered subjects in the areas of English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
They are tests that feature open-ended questions to better gauge students’ content mastery, state officials said.
Georgia elementary and middle school students are given the tests at the end of the school year.
A total of 16 end-of-grade and eight end-of-course assessments are given. The results show students are learning the content at any of four levels: beginning, developing, proficient or distinguished, state officials said.
Those in grades three through eight take end-of-grade assessments in language arts and math. Fifth-graders and eighth-graders also takes tests in science and social studies.
High school students are given end-of-course assessments in core subjects related to English language arts, math, science and social studies.
The core subjects include literature and composition; algebra, geometry, biology, physical science, U.S. history; and one that combines economics, business and free enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.