Students from Bartow's two school systems saw their overall scores decrease on a key college entrance exam in 2019 though one bucked state and national trends by slightly increasing its score on one part.
The two systems’ decrease in average overall scores on the SAT between 2018 and 2019 reflected slight decreases in the same score statewide and nationally among public schools in 2019, a news release stated.
The SAT is a standardized test many U.S. colleges and universities use to determine if an incoming student is prepared for their course work.
It consists of two parts, math and Evidence-based Reading and Writing (ERW). The scores on each are added together to give a composite score.
BARTOW COUNTY SCHOOLS
Students in Bartow County School System’s three high schools recorded a total mean — or average — composite score of 1038 in 2019. That reflected an eight-point decrease from 1046 in 2018, according to information released by the Georgia Department of Education this week.
The scores also showed:
• The county system’s students in 2019 slightly decreased their average on the math part of the exam with a score of 503, down from 505 the previous year.
• They also decreased scores on the SAT’s Evidence-based Reading and Writing (ERW) part with an average score of 535, down from 541 in 2018.
• County students’ composite mean score in 2019 was below the state average of 1049 but almost identical to the national average of 1039.
• Their 503 mean score on the SAT’s math section was below both the state and national averages of 515 each.
• However, Bartow’s 535 score on the exam’s ERW part exceeded both the national average of 524 and the state average of 533.
• More Bartow students took the test, with 390 in 2019 compared to 371 in 2018.
Among the Bartow school system’s three high schools, Adairsville had the highest composite and math scores and Woodland recorded the highest ERW average score. The scores for individual schools showed:
• Adairsville’s test-takers averaged a composite score of 1052, including an ERW score of 538 and math 515 — both of which met or exceeded state and national averages.
• Woodland recorded a 1050 composite score, as well as a 543 ERW score which was above state and U.S. scores, and a 507 on math.
• Cass had a 1018 composite score, including 526 on ERW and 493 on math.
CARTERSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS
Students in Cartersville City Schools’ only high school recorded an average composite score of 1075 in 2019. That was a 12-point drop from 1087 in 2018. The results also showed:
• Cartersville High School’s test-takers in 2019 slightly increased their average on the math part of the exam with a score of 536, up from 533 in 2018.
• But they decreased on the SAT’s Evidence-based Reading and Writing (ERW) part with an average score of 539, down 15 points from 554 in 2018.
• City school district students’ composite mean score in 2019 was above the state average of 1049 and national average of 1039.
• Cartersville’s 539 score on the exam’s ERW part exceeded both the national average of 524 and the state average of 533.
• Their 536 mean score on the SAT’s math section exceeded both the state and national averages for public schools.
GEORGIA
Statewide, for the second year in a row, Georgia public school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, according to a news release from the state education department.
Public school students statewide recorded a mean score of 1048, nine points higher than the mean for public schools nationwide, the release stated.
Georgia students were nine points better than all U.S. public schools on the ERW part and performed on par with their national counterparts on the math part.
Georgia’s SAT participation rose to 67 percent of public school graduates in the class of 2019, up from 66 percent in 2018 and 59 percent in 2017.
Georgia’s 2019 scores also brought positive news in the area of equity, the release stated.
Black students in Georgia’s public school class of 2019 recorded a mean composite score of 952, well above the national mean of 921, even as their participation increased by 1.7 percent.
Georgia’s Hispanic or Latino students recorded a mean composite score of 1016. That score was well above the national mean of 967 even with 16 percent more participating, the news release said.
