Bartow County students scored at or above the state average in math and other subjects on the spring 2019 Georgia Milestones tests.
Georgia Department of Education today, July 26, released the results of end-of-course and end-of-grade tests taken by Bartow County third- through 12th-graders in the spring of the 2018-2019 school year.
They showed Bartow County School System students’ average test scores exceeded or met the state average in five of 24 subject areas: fourth-grade English language arts, third- and fourth-grade mathematics, and high school geometry and economics/business/free enterprise.
Bartow students were above the state average in the percentage ranked as being a proficient or better learner in four areas: third- and fourth-grade math and high school geometry and economics/business/free enterprise.
The state education department defines proficient learners as demonstrating “proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at this grade level (or) course of learning, as specified in Georgia’s content standards.
Students who achieve the proficient designation are considered on track to being college- and career-ready, a news release stated.
In addition, Bartow students in grades three through six scored at or above the state average on the percentage of students reading at grade level according to the Georgia Milestones Reading Status measurement.
Bartow County test-takers in grades seven, eight and high school scored below the state average for reading at grade level, according to the education department numbers.
Milestones is the state’s method of measuring how well Georgia students in grades three through 12 have mastered subjects in the areas of English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
They are tests that feature open-ended questions to better gauge students’ content mastery, state officials said.
Georgia elementary and middle school students are given the tests at the end of the school year.
A total of 16 end-of-grade and eight end-of-course assessments are given. The results show students are learning the content at any of four levels: beginning, developing, proficient or distinguished, state officials said.
Those in grades three through eight take end-of-grade assessments in language arts and math. Fifth-graders and eighth-graders also takes tests in science and social studies.
High school students are given end-of-course assessments in core subjects related to English language arts, math, science and social studies.
The core subjects include literature and composition; algebra, geometry, biology, physical science, U.S. history; and one that combines economics, business and free enterprise.
