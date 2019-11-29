One school each in the Cartersville City and Bartow and Paulding counties' systems were honored for performance or improvement as Title I schools for this academic year.
Cartersville Primary was designated a Distinguished School, and Euharlee Elementary in Bartow County and New Georgia Elementary in Paulding County were designated Reward Schools, on the Georgia Department of Education’s recent list of Title I school performance awards for 2019-2020.
Cartersville Primary received a Distinguished Schools designation for being among the highest-performing 5% of Title I schools on its most recent single score on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI).
CCRPI is Georgia's measurement of how well its schools are preparing students for the next educational level based on such factors as test scores and improvement of subgroups like economically disadvantaged pupils.
Euharlee Elementary and New Georgia Elementary were designated as Reward Schools for being among the 5% making the greatest improvement on their CCRPI scores.
All the schools operate under Title I schoolwide programs.
Paulding County School District offered congratulations to New Georgia Elementary on the district’s Facebook page.
“As a Reward School, New Georgia was ranked among the greatest-improving 5% of Title I and Title I Targeted Assistance schools, and had to maintain the performance of economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities, and English learners.”
Principal Sonja Nelson said school leaders and staff were “incredibly excited” about being named as a Title I Rewards School.
“Our commitment to implementing programs that address the needs of our students is evident with this recognition," Nelson said.
A total of 10 of Paulding’s 19 elementary schools are designated as Title I.
All Bartow County and Cartersville City system schools except for their high schools are designated as Title I.
Title I schools and districts receive federal funding based on the number of low-income families in them.
“Each district uses its Title I money for extra educational services for children most in need of educational help. The focus of the Title I program is on helping these students meet the same high standards expected of all children,” according to the Georgia Department of Education.
Schools must be Title I to be eligible for the Distinguished School and Reward School designations, and must not be currently identified for support by Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) or Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) programs
