Bartow and Paulding schools were among 130 Georgia public schools whose students showed “greatest gains” on student assessments compared to the same type of students statewide.
White Elementary School in Bartow County and Austin Middle School in Paulding County were among Georgia schools winning Greatest Gains awards because their students made the most progress on assessment tests compared to academically-similar students in Georgia.
The award has four levels of achievement: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze.
White Elementary earned the highest level of the award, Platinum, for being in the top 1%, or 99th percentile, of students showing progress.
Austin Middle earned the award’s Bronze level for being in the 93rd percentile, or top 7%.
Greatest Gains schools must earn a three-year average score on the Progress part of the CCRPI that ranks in at least the top 7%.
The Progress part of CCRPI includes the percent of students showing typical or high growth compared to academically-similar students from across the state.
“This ensures a student’s starting point is taken into consideration when measuring his or her growth,” the education department stated on its website.
Students growing at these levels will likely maintain or improve their academic performance, according to the education department’s website.
The 2019 Greatest Gains award winners included 130 schools across 55 districts. The 2019 Highest Performing award winners — for scores on assessments in four content areas — include 105 schools across 19 districts. A total of 46 schools in 14 districts were award winners in both categories.
Gov. Brian Kemp and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement recently announced the award winners.
The school awards, developed by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement and approved by the State Board of Education, are part of Georgia’s single statewide accountability system.
