Seventy-seven year old Earl Curtis Weems of Dallas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a domestic-related shooting Feb. 11.
When deputies arrived on scene they found three victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and were in various conditions. Deputies quickly detained Weems and began rendering aid to the three victims.
Detectives are actively investigating the root cause of the incident, but know that it was domestic related in nature.
As a result of his injuries from the gunshot wound, Weems' 21-year-old stepson passed away at the hospital on Feb. 11. Weem's wife and his stepson's girlfriend were treated and released from the hospital later that day.
Police say Weems is being held in the Paulding County Jail with no bond.
Detectives are still actively investigating this case and say they expect to file more charges in the coming days. Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call (770) 443-3015 with any additional information.
(0) comments
