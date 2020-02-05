The Dallas Police Department is offering a free R.A.D Women's Self-Defense class.
The class will be held Feb. 25, March 3, March 10 and March 17 at Sara Babb Park. Classes will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The classes will be taught in consecutive order and in order to complete the course, participants will need to be present for all four classes.
The basic course is nine hours and would include learning the following skills: proper punching, kicking, knee strikes, and bear hug and strangulation escapes. R.A.D. includes lecture, discussion, and self-defense techniques suitable for women of all ages and abilities. This is the first time the class is opening up to the public. Around eight slots are left.
"The class teaches women that they are strong," instructor Corporal Jesse Medlock said. "It gives you the skills you need to feel comfortable enough to defend yourself."
To sign up, visit https://signup.com/go/hiZWqZM or email Medlock at jmedlock@dallas-ga.gov.
