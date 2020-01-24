Mayor Boyd Austin of Dallas announced his intention to run for the Georgia State Senate in District 31.
The seat is currently held by Senator Bill Heath (R-Bremen) who announced his retirement from the State Senate upon the expiration of his term at the end of 2020.
Austin will run as a Republican to represent the senatorial district which includes all of Polk and Haralson Counties, as well as a majority of Paulding County.
“I am greatly encouraged by the outpouring of support from friends, neighbors, and fellow local officials from across the district," Austin said. "They know my record of achievement, and they know I will listen and work hard for them.”
Austin has served as mayor of Dallas since Jan. 1, 1996, and was reelected to a seventh term in November 2019. He is a recognized leader at the local, state and national level. He has served with city, county and citizen leaders on the Board of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission. Boyd was appointed by Governors Perdue, Deal and Kemp to the Board of the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority where he served as Chairman for three years.
“During my administration, we have experienced exponential population growth, yet maintained fiscal integrity and accountability,” Austin said. “We have pursued accreditations, implemented technology, and focused on planning to provide the best outcomes for our residents. I look forward to bringing the same innovative approach to the General Assembly.”
Governor Deal also appointed him to the Board of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. He is a past president of the Georgia Municipal Association, and continues to serve on its Executive Committee and Legislative Policy Council. Austin serves as a trustee and former chair of GMA’s Risk Management and Employee Benefits System. Since 2004, Austin has represented Paulding County on the board of the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District where he gained notoriety for his expertise on water policy. On four occasions, the Trump Administration has invited Austin to the White House to engage in policy discussions with other local leaders from across the nation.
