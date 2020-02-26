Darnell Isaiah Priester of Dallas has been found guilty of the 2017 murder of 18-year-old Tommy Robinson.
The 19-year-old was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, five counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The murder occurred at the Ivy Trace Subdivision in Dallas, following an argument between Priester and Robinson.
According to Capt. Bill Gorman of the Dallas Police Department, the incident was the culmination of a year-long dispute between two groups of teens who all attended or formerly attended Paulding County High.
Priester, who was 16-years-old at the time, fired shots from a second story window towards Tommy Robinson and Tim Nelson, Marquis Lewis, Teara Starks and Shakeemia Bedford as the victims were leaving the residence. Nelson was shot in the leg while Robinson suffered a fatal shot to the chest.
Priester was arrested Aug. 24, 2017, at his mother's house in Douglasville and was transported to Floyd County Youth Detention Center in Rome where he was being held without bond.
Robinson was a 2017 Paulding County High graduate who played on the football and basketball teams.
Paulding Superior Court Judge Dean C. Bucci presided over the 6 day trial and has scheduled Priester’s sentencing hearing for March 9.
The mandatory minimum for Malice Murder in Georgia is life, which is currently a minimum of 30 years to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.