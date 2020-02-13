The cities of Dallas and Douglas were recently recognized by Gov. Brian Kemp for their efforts to successfully implement their local comprehensive plans.
Dallas, Douglas, Duluth, Powder Springs and Vidalia received PlanFirst designations from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
In order to be eligible, communities must be a qualified local government, have an approved and adopted service delivery strategy, be current on all required reports to DCA, and have met minimum performance standards for their regional as per its regional commission.
Applicants are evaluated for community vision and goals; leadership; and participation in the development and successful implementation of the comprehensive plan. Participation in the program lasts three years and communities are encouraged to apply for re-designation.
Incentives for the designation include (but are not limited to) statewide recognition, the ability to apply for Community Development Block Grant funds, bonus points for specific DCA programs, hands-on assistance from DCA staff for the implementation of community work program activities and more.
In Dallas, DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn lauded the vision of the officials in Dallas; namely the progress at the Silver Comet Trail which he said has been a huge asset to several connected communities across the state.
Boyd Austin, DCA Board Member and Dallas mayor, said city officials have taken a collaborative approach to showcase the attributes of the city. From the Silver Comet Trail to being the first city outside of the Atlanta Regional Commission to be awarded the Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) grant, he said they are focused on drawing people in to the city.
The city of Dallas is currently collecting community input about future land use, transportation improvements, housing, and economic development in downtown Dallas at www.dallasga.gov/livable-center-initiatives.
The city of Douglas was commended for its PlanFirst re-designation, and Nunn said the city has recognized and realized the full potential of the program as well as taken advantage of the breadth of DCA resources.
City Manager Charles Davis said although challenges occur in city planning that having a PlanFirst designation provides a competitive advantage as well as opportunities to leverage public and private partnerships. Accomplishments include expansion of gas and water services and construction of a new City Hall and recreation facility.
“It’s about having a vision for tomorrow,” Davis said. “We are planning for the 50 years. All of the designations open you up for better funding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.