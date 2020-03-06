An upcoming event that features a race and obstacle course is coming back to Paulding County to challenge the endurance of attendees.
The Savage Race and Savage Blitz events will be held March 28 at 2462 Harmony Grove Church Road in Dallas. The race will feature more than 27 obstacles and will be 5 to 7 miles while the Savage Blitz will feature 15 to 20 obstacles and will be more than 3 miles. New obstacles at this year’s event include swinging anchor to anchor on hand held rings and complete submersion in ice water. Fan favorites obstacles that will be returning include the Colossus Slide which is a near vertical drop at the top of the 24 foot tall structure and a 15 foot high dive into a 15 foot deep pool. Those returning to the race and blitz can expect just as much mud plus sweat and tears as they try to complete each challenging obstacle.
Kids can also get in on the fun with Savage Juniors where they can jump over hurdles, trample through mud or careen through walls of foam.
Officials call the competition “tough but fun.” Adult participants will receive a t-shirt, medals, RFID chip timing, on-course action photos and a finish line beer. There will also be cash prizes and awards for overall Savagepro winners and Savagepro winners in various age groups.
According to statics on the competition’s website, about 82 percent of those who complete in the obstacle course complete it. There are 14 races held around the country the draws in more than 100,000 participants.
For more information and to register for the event, visit www.savagerace.com.
