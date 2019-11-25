“It was an amazing experience.”
A young Paulding County actor is still relishing the opportunity to perform in the same film cast with veteran actors Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie as he looks forward to the premier of his latest movie
Jaylon Gordon, 12, of Dallas is part of the cast of the upcoming Romulus Entertainment production “The Banker” along with the two film veterans.
Gordon plays the son of lead character Bernard Garrett, who is played by Mackie.
The Dallas resident said his favorite part of the filming experience was “being on the same project as Mr. Samuel L. Jackson, Mr. Anthony Mackie and Ms. Nia Long, and Mr. Nicholas Hoult.”
“It was an amazing experience,” Gordon said. “Words can’t really describe it.”
He said he enjoyed working with Jackson, a veteran of more than 150 films and numerous TV episodes over 47 years who also was an executive producer of the movie.
“It was an honor just to get to sit down and pick his brain about the (film) industry,” Gordon said.
“The Banker” is based on the true story of two Texas African-American entrepreneurs, played by Jackson and Mackie, who hired a working-class white man to pretend to be the head of their business empire so they could expand it during the era of segregation in the 1950s and 1960s, according to a plot summary on IMDb.
Long portrays the mother of Gordon’s character, while Hoult is the white man hired to help Jackson’s and Mackie’s characters.
Production was done in 2018 throughout metro Atlanta, including downtown Douglasville; Buckhead, the Biltmore Hotel, Midtown and Downtown in Atlanta; and Newnan, according to Atlanta magazine.
Gordon, son of Felicia and Johnnie Gordon of Dallas, is home-schooled and already has eight years of film and TV work to his credit.
The “Banker” scenes in which Gordon appear show a “typical father-son relationship,” he said.
“It was just like him showing me the ropes,” Gordon said.
He said an average day on the “Banker” movie set involved “early mornings (and) late nights” during which he often waited long periods of time to perform his role.
“I enjoy it,” he said of his job as an actor. “It’s definitely a lot of waiting but I really enjoy it.”
He said he was on the set during filming in downtown Douglasville. Scenes in which he portrayed Bernard Garrett Jr. were shot in Atlanta, he said.
The movie was planned for a Dec. 6 release in theaters before moving to become one of the first films shown on Apple’s new Apple-Plus TV streaming service.
However, a dispute with the real-life half-sister of Garrett Jr. because of claims of abuse from the 1970s may delay its release, numerous publications have reported.
Gordon also had a role in another movie based on a black American historic figure shot in 2018 and scheduled for release on Dec. 18 on cable channel EWTN.
Titled “Between,” it is a short film which tells the story of the first black Catholic priest in the U.S. in the 1800s.
It is another in a series of movies based on a historical event involving an African-American in which Gordon has been cast.
Gordon worked alongside longtime film and TV megastar Oprah Winfrey and Courtney B. Vance in 2016 on the HBO movie release, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”
He portrayed the son of the title character’s daughter, played by Winfrey, who seeks information on her mother whose cancer cells were used to discover medical breakthroughs like the polio vaccine.
Gordon has acted in movies and TV series since he was 4.
Before “Henrietta Lacks,” Jaylon had parts in feature films, TV movies and as the son of the title character in the 2016 BET TV series “Zoe Ever After,” starring singer Brandy Norwood.
Jaylon and brother Johnnie were part of the cast of the 2015 movie “Sons 2 the Grave.” Jaylon also will be in the cast of the upcoming Atlanta-based TV movie “
According to his IMDb page, Jaylon’s credits also have included parts in the TV movies “The Christmas Swap” and “A Christmas Blessing,” and the feature movies “The Tree Widow,” “A Christmas to Remember,” and “The Good Book.”
