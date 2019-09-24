GreyStone Power’s Annual Meeting of Members will feature a familiar "Voice" from the past this year.
Kirk Jay, a finalist during the 2018 season of NBC-TV's “The Voice," is scheduled to be this year’s entertainer for GreyStone's Annual Meeting Oct. 12 at the electric cooperative's main office in Douglasville.
The 82nd Annual Meeting of Members, which begins at 8 a.m., also will include activities for families and offer tips on energy efficiency, information about electric vehicles, a health fair and more, a news release stated.
Jay said "he grew up listening to country music on the radio because that was the only station his family’s old radio could play," the release stated.
"He says listening to country music taught him about life, love and broken hearts. His style, musical tastes and sound is all country and developed from listening and singing along with various country western artists," a GreyStone news release stated.
In 2018, Jay made the finale and finished in the Top 3 of Season 15 of “The Voice.” His songs “I Swear” and “I’m Already There” placed No. 4 and No. 10 respectively on the iTunes charts with Apple Music, the release stated.
Jay is set to perform live Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9:45 a.m. during GreyStone’s Annual Meeting at 11490 Veterans Memorial Hwy. at its intersection with North Burnt Hickory Road in Douglasville .
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 118,000 homes and businesses in Paulding, Bartow and six other counties.
Its free Annual Meeting event will focus on various forms of safety with local law enforcement and the Safe Kids organization, a release stated.
Both the Douglas County and Paulding County sheriff’s offices, along with the Douglas County Polar Patrol and Paulding’s SWAT truck.
A burn trailer and a fire engine provided by local fire departments will also be available for viewing, the release said.
GreyStone also will host a health fair, inflatables for children, free Chick-fil-A biscuits from 8 to 10 a.m., and concessions such as popcorn, bagged cotton candy and canned soft drinks.
The Deep South Biscuit Co. food truck, highlighted on a recent episode of “Food Truck Nation,” will be on hand with a variety of biscuit and tater tot menu options for members to purchase.
A business meeting will follow Jay’s performance at 11 a.m. to update members on the electric cooperative's work and future plans. Door prizes and the grand-prize giveaway, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck, will follow, the release stated.
An election by voice vote for three uncontested board directors will continue their service to members.
To simplify registration (from 8 to 11 a.m.), attendees are urged to bring their GreyStone electric bill. The member whose name is on the bill must be present to register, officials said.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.