wellstar robotic surgery

Dr. Beau Dusseault, a urologist who leads the new robotics program at Wellstar Paulding Medical Center, performed the first robotic-assisted procedure in Paulding County on Aug. 22. The surgical team pictured with “Rosie” the surgical robot from left: Bridgette Wokal, surgical technologist first assistant; Dr. Beau Dusseault, urologist; Ann Delinger, R.N., certified perioperative nurse; Taylor Durocher, certified surgical technologist; Jenn Parker, R.N., certified perioperative nurse; Cindy Huff, RN, certified perioperative nurse; and Lydia Casteel, RN, certified acute/critical care.

 Rachel Kellogg @RachelNBR
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.