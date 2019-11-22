Two Paulding County marching bands will have their talents on display for hundreds of thousands of live spectators and more on TV Saturday, Dec. 7, in Midtown Atlanta.
The North Paulding High School Wolfpack Pride band and the Spirit of South Paulding Marching Band will join 12 other Georgia high school bands as part of the musical entertainment Saturday, Dec. 7, in the 39th annual Children’s Christmas Parade.
Proceeds from the 2019 parade will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Center for Advanced Pediatrics.
DJ McConnell, director of bands at South Paulding, said it was “a tremendous honor for our band program to represent South Paulding High School and the Paulding County School District at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Christmas Parade.
“Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has such a great impact on the families of our community,” said McConnell, director of the band since 2014. “It is a joy for our students to share their musical gifts for such a great cause.”
Teddy Mack, director of bands at North Paulding, said his 170-member band’s performance will feature a medley of holiday songs.
It will benefit a hospital that makes a major contribution to the community, he said..
“I’m super proud of these students for bringing excellence to every performance,” Mack said.
Mack is in his first year as North’s director and previously led bands at New Hampstead High School in Bloomingdale, Georgia.
It will be his first time leading a band in the parade after previously marching in it twice as a member of Georgia State University’s band, he said.
The parade is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon and is billed as the largest Christmas parade in the Southeast.
More than 300,000 spectators typically line the Midtown Atlanta streets for the event, which also will be televised live on WSB-TV Channel 2.
The Center for Advanced Pediatrics is an eight-floor outpatient facility that opened in 2018 and “brings together multiple pediatric clinics, programs and specialists under one roof, providing a better way to treat children and teens with chronic diseases and complex care needs,” a news release stated.
It also is the first new structure completed at the hospital’s North Druid Hills campus off I-85 in DeKalb County.
This year’s grand marshal will be 11-year-old surgery patient Destiny Strickland, who suffered from a medical condition which affected the development of her face and caused severe facial clefting, the absence of her left eye and more. She has undergone more than 30 facial reconstructive surgeries with the Children’s Healthcare plastic surgery team.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, floats, dance groups and giant helium balloons along the parade route also will be part of the mile-long event along Peachtree Street between 16th and 5th streets.
The parade is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.choa.org/parade.
