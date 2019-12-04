If You Go

WHAT: Pumphouse Players' production of "Closed for the Holidays."

WHERE: The Legion Theater at 114 W. Main St. in downtown Cartersville.

WHEN: Dec. 6 to 8, Dec. 13 to 15, and Dec. 20 and 21. Times are 8 p.m. for Friday and Saturday shows, and 3 p.m. for Sunday performances.

INFORMATION, TICKETS: 770-387-2610 or visit http://www.pumphouseplayers.com/closed-for-the-holidays.html.