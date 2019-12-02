The state’s biggest day of generosity each year is GAgives on #GivingTuesday — and it’s coming up again Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Campaign season started on Nov. 1 and culminates on Tuesday with GAgives on #GivingTuesday, a 24-hour fundraising effort for some area nonprofits.
In Bartow County, participating nonprofit organizations will include:
• Aniekas Hope Foundation, http://www.aniekashope.org/;
• The Etowah Valley Humane Society, https://www.etowahvalleyhumane.org/;
• Reading to Go Places, https://www.gagives.org/Reading-To-Go-Places, http://readingtogoplaces.org/.
In Paulding County, participating organizations will include:
• Bethany Place, http://www.bethanyplacehome.org/;
• Frida’s Companion Animals Foundation, https://www.fridasfoundation.com/;
• Mustang & Wild Horses Rescue of Georgia, http://mwhr.org/;
• Shifted Masterpiece, https://www.gagives.org/Shifted-Masterpiece, https://shiftedmasterpiece.org/.
Alongside a range of corporate, foundation, civic, and media partners, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) organizes GAgives on #GivingTuesday to drive awareness and donations for the Georgia-based nonprofits working tirelessly for positive, lasting change, a news release stated.
Since its founding in 2012, the GAgives movement has rallied 160,000 supporters and raised more than $28 million for thousands of Georgia’s nonprofits.
And each year, GAgives gets bigger: Last year’s total haul of $7.8 million represented a 15% increase over 2017.
Nearly $3.4 million of that came in through GAgives.org, the official online fundraising platform launched and maintained by GCN, which gives every registered nonprofit in the state free tools for promoting their organization and receiving donations, the release stated.
Georgia Center for Nonprofits is the official state lead for #GivingTuesday in Georgia. Celebrated in all 50 states and 150 countries, the Center oversees the campaign and provides a range of free campaign resources for nonprofits, including GAgives.org.
GAgives corporate partners are providing incentives to help raise awareness and drive higher levels of giving for nonprofits registered on GAgives.org.
Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, this year’s general leaderboard prize is open to all participating nonprofits.
Fifth Third Bank Leaderboard prizes will be awarded to the top three nonprofits that net the highest number of donors on GAgives day.
The Coca-Cola Foundation will present the Coca-Cola Women’s Empowerment Matching Fund Challenge for select nonprofits supporting women’s entrepreneurship. Mercedes-Benz will engage children & youth education nonprofits and their donors in a #GreatnessLivesHere Leaderboard and Power Hours launched throughout the day. Gas South will present #BeAFuelForGood Power Hours for nonprofits serving Latino communities,
Arby’s Foundation offers #ArbysEndChildhoodHunger Power Hours dedicated to nonprofits tackling childhood hunger.
GAgives' newest partner, Aprio, will provide four Power Hours prizes that every nonprofit can compete for.
Many nonprofits will also be securing their own matching grants to multiply the impact of individual donations, and get supporters excited to give.
GAgives on #GivingTuesday provides an online fundraising platform, GAgives.org, which is free to use for any registered 501c3 in the state.
It also helps teach and mobilize everyone with a stake in the community -- organizations, corporate sponsors, government agencies, media partners, and residents — to raise awareness and support for nonprofits.
The Georgia Center for Nonprofits provides nonprofits, board members and donors with the tools they need to strengthen organizations that make a difference on important causes throughout Georgia. Learn more at gcn.org.
Launched by the 92nd Street Y in New York City in 2012 and housed in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact, #GivingTuesday is a global movement inspiring people to take collaborative action for their local communities and contribute to the causes they believe in.
The movement reaches millions of people, with campaigns and activities in all 50 states and 150 countries on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and throughout the year.
