Residency and proof of income are among the requirements for participation in an annual sheriff’s office event promoting “positive interaction” between deputies and young people.
Sheriff Gary Gulledge said registration is set to begin Tuesday, Nov. 5, for the 21st Cops for Kids event, a news release stated.
Cops for Kids targets children ages 8 to 13 in an effort to promote positive interaction between the young people of Paulding County and the Sheriff’s Office, said spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson.
The event pairs underprivileged children who live in Paulding County with a deputy who will pay for the child to go shopping before Christmas.
This year’s event is set for Dec. 14 at 7 a.m. at Walmart at 3615 Marietta Hwy. (Ga. Hwy. 120 East) in Dallas.
Requirements for participation include proof of residence in Paulding County (utility bill, phone bill, etc.); photo ID; proof of income (EBT, WIC, TANF paperwork, receipts or statements); and birth certificate for each child, the release stated.
Income requirements are based on family size, beginning at $1,549 per month for a family of two, the release stated.
“We will no longer accept siblings that are under the age of 8 and over the age of 13 even if they are from the same household. If you have participated in the Cops for Kids program for the past two years (2017 and 2018) you will not be eligible to participate in 2019,” Henson said.
Registration is limited and will be on a first come, first served basis, the release said.
It will be held every Tuesday night in November in the lobby of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 247 Industrial Way North in Dallas.
Signups for the 2019 Cops for Kids program are set for the following dates and times:
• Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Nov. 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Nov. 19, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Nov. 26, 6 to 8 p.m.
Because the Sheriff’s Office will be conducting normal business until 6 p.m., those registering are requested not to enter the lobby until registration begins at 6 p.m., the release stated.
For more information, call Lt. Tracy Parker at 770-443-3010.
