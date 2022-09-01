The Paulding Meadows Arts and Crafts Festival returns Sept. 10 and 11.
The long-running festival, in its 43rd year, will take place at Earl Duncan Park at Paulding Meadows, 472 Paulding Meadows Dr. in Dallas.
The arts and crafts festival features hand-made and hand-crafted items from 275 vendors.
In addition to crafters and art vendors, attendees can enjoy a children’s section and multiple food and drink vendors. All five Paulding county High school Bands will be performing on Saturday. Last year’s festival saw 55,000 attendees.
Art and crafts for sale in the past have included wood workings, handmade soap, jellies and jams, painted yard art, prints, one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories, and more.
The festival is put on by Paulding Festivals, Inc., which is made up of 10 nonprofit organizations in Paulding County: Paulding 4-H, Dallas Women’s Club, Paulding CO Rotary, Paulding Chamber of Commerce, PCHS Math Teachers, PCHS Band Boosters, EPHS Band Boosters, HHS Band Boosters, SPHS Band Boosters, and 773 Scouters Association.
“The Festival was established to provide local area crafters a means to display and sell their crafts to the local population. The sponsoring organizations also have programs at the event that help them fundraise. From scholarships, band trips and uniforms, etc. one way or another the money is returned to the community to support our kids,” spokeswoman Josie Davis, of Paulding 4-H, said.
The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
