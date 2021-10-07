Pet Adoption Spotlight: Cinnamon Jeremy Rose @NeighborNews Oct 7, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Don't miss a story. Get local news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our free Email Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Metro Atlanta News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cinnamon is the newest cat to make an appearance here on the Pet Adoption Spotlight.This 1-year-old is great around others and can make the perfect addition to your family. As a previous foster pet, she was loved by her foster family and followed them around the house.Cinnamon is perfect for those who will give her just as much love as she will give them.Go visit her at LifeLine’s Community Animal Center or email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org for more. Her ID # is 48515793, so go meet the cute feline today. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cinnamon Pet Adoptions Cat Adoptions Cats Atlanta Dekalb Decatur Lifeline Animal Project × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Local Events State/Regional GOP governors: Biden ignores meeting request on border crisis, propose own solutions GOP governors to gather at border to pressure Biden on illegal immigration More than half of U.S. states vow to fight Biden’s vaccine mandate Georgia expands rental assistance amid small distribution of relief money Georgia wants more time to analyze $5B Jasper Ocean Terminal deal with South Carolina U.S. Senate approves infrastructure plan that includes billions for Georgia Walker County Sheriff's Office report: July 26 - Aug. 1, 2021 Arrest records from the Aug. 4, 2021 edition of the Calhoun Times Fungus diseases can be a blight on fruit trees Cherokee Schools welcome back students Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Metro Atlanta News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
