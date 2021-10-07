Pet of the week
Special Photo

Cinnamon is the newest cat to make an appearance here on the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

This 1-year-old is great around others and can make the perfect addition to your family. As a previous foster pet, she was loved by her foster family and followed them around the house.

Cinnamon is perfect for those who will give her just as much love as she will give them.

Go visit her at LifeLine’s Community Animal Center or email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org for more. Her ID # is 48515793, so go meet the cute feline today.

