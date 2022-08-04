Marietta-based real estate company Local Realty named Paulding County’s Deputy Director Christina Kelly the one of the company’s Heroes of the Month for June and July.
Each month, Local Realty honors someone who serves in the local community, or has served the country, be it veterans, police officers, firefighters, EMT’s, doctors, nurses, teachers and more.
Kelly is the Deputy Director for Paulding County, where she oversees the PC911 training and operations sections, quality assurance and open records. She began her public service career in 2004 as a communications officer for Paulding County E911. She rose through the ranks fairly quickly over the years, serving in the capacity of supervisor, training coordinator, and training manager, prior to taking her current role as Deputy Director.
"We are so grateful to Christina for her service and the time and dedication she has shown to our community and our local public service sector," owner, and broker of Local Realty Jennifer Taylor said. "We hope this recognition will show her how truly grateful for her service with Paulding County, and the many additional local and community initiatives she supports by serving on their board. We are so excited to honor her as our Local Hero of the Month."
Kelly also serves on numerous boards in the community, including the Paulding Public Safety Appreciation board, the Family Alliance of Paulding, and the Drug Free Paulding Board. Her personal motto is to continually improve everything around her that is possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.