A sergeant with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has been honored for his work in the juvenile division.
Sergeant Fred Berke was awarded the Commissioner’s Public Safety Award for his exemplary service to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, stated officials. Berke has been employed with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years.
“In addition to his exemplary service, Sergeant Berke works diligently with both our Criminal Investigations Division and our School Resource Officers helping to connect the dots when crimes are committed by young people. Sergeant Berke has been instrumental in assisting and working with the Juvenile Court and the District Attorney’s Office as he has an expertise in gang crimes and activities,” said Sheriff Gulledge. “Fred is relentless when it comes to investigating juvenile crime, he is definitely one of the best. We are extremely proud of the job that he does for the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Paulding County.”
Berke was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Board of Commissioners along with a “Dinner for Two” gift card from Texas Roadhouse in February.
