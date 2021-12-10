Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 1:28 pm
Cops for Kids in 2019.
Sheriff Gary Gulledge poses with Santa to promote the Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. Christmas shopping event for 2021.
The 23rd annual Paulding County Paulding Cops for Kids Inc. will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 a.m.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office will hold their 23rd annual Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. Christmas shopping event on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 a.m.
As usual, the event will take place at the Dallas Walmart on Marietta Highway.
Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. participants are selected through an application process to verify that the children are truly needy and that they are residents of Paulding County.
Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. focuses on boys and girls ages 6 to 13.
The reason that age range was selected was so that law enforcement officers could try and make a lasting and positive impact on those children.
Last year, the event had over 200 children participate in the virtual Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. program and Paulding Cops for Kids spent approximately $45,000 total.
This year each child will be paired with a local law enforcement officer and together they shop for up to $250 in gifts for the child.
In 2019, there were over 200 law enforcement and civilian participants that volunteered their time to take the kids shopping.
Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. raises money all year.
The two biggest fundraisers are an annual golf tournament and a donation request letter which is sent to most every business license holder in Hiram, Dallas, and unincorporated Paulding County.
The majority of funds that are used in the program are donated by local businesses.
“These children would not have a Christmas without this program and its volunteers,” said Sheriff Gulledge. “It is so important that these children get to experience Christmas the same way that many of us remember it.”
If you would like to donate, Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc., encourages you to do so.
There are several ways to assist local children; you can drop off a check at the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Monday - Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
You can also mail a check at the below address, or you can donate electronically via PayPal account or by contacting Lieutenant Tracy Parker at 770-443-3010.
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office
Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc.
Attention: Lieutenant Tracy Parker 180 Constitution Boulevard Dallas, Georgia 30132
