Paulding County has announced the return of the IndepenDance at the Pole Barn.

The event, which features a free concert and fireworks, takes place July 9 at Taylor Farm Park.

The county Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs department is encouraging residents to “bring a picnic basket and blanket; you’ll be set to enjoy an evening of games, music, and fun.”

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with children’s games and activities, followed by the Stomp Rocket Battleship at 5:45 and a Nerf archery shoot for kids and adults at 6.

At 6:15 p.m., a limbo contest for kids and adults will begin, followed by a concert by Chuck Martin and the Line-Up at 7. Fireworks begin at dark.

Vendors available at 5 p.m. include Sparkles Family Fun Center, Kona Ice of North Georgia, Mountain Kettle Corn, Glow Zone and food trucks.

No alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Taylor Farm Park is at 1380 Pine Valley Road in Powder Springs.

For information, call 770-445-8065 or visit recreation.paulding.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.